GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

6.15
(-4.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.94

16.94

16.94

16.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11

10.48

17.71

17.47

Net Worth

27.94

27.42

34.65

34.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

0.89

0.39

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.65

28.31

35.04

34.46

Fixed Assets

0.96

1.3

0.61

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.07

0.06

0.05

Networking Capital

26.98

26.63

34.27

33.48

Inventories

2.19

1.81

3.47

0.42

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

7.53

7.52

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

25.67

25.58

25.21

28.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.76

-0.75

-0.74

-0.74

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.01

-1.2

-1.77

Cash

0.64

0.31

0.09

0.74

Total Assets

28.64

28.31

35.04

34.47

