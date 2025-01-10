GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.94
16.94
16.94
16.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11
10.48
17.71
17.47
Net Worth
27.94
27.42
34.65
34.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
0.89
0.39
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.65
28.31
35.04
34.46
Fixed Assets
0.96
1.3
0.61
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.05
Networking Capital
26.98
26.63
34.27
33.48
Inventories
2.19
1.81
3.47
0.42
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
7.53
7.52
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
25.67
25.58
25.21
28.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.76
-0.75
-0.74
-0.74
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.01
-1.2
-1.77
Cash
0.64
0.31
0.09
0.74
Total Assets
28.64
28.31
35.04
34.47
