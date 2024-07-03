iifl-logo-icon 1
6.65
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open6.7
  • Day's High6.7
  • 52 Wk High10.6
  • Prev. Close6.99
  • Day's Low6.65
  • 52 Wk Low 4.96
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E23.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.49
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.27
  • Div. Yield0
GCM Capital Advisors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.7

Prev. Close

6.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

6.7

Day's Low

6.65

52 Week's High

10.6

52 Week's Low

4.96

Book Value

16.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.27

P/E

23.3

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 60.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.94

16.94

16.94

16.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11

10.48

17.71

17.47

Net Worth

27.94

27.42

34.65

34.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.25

-0.16

2.96

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GCM Capital Advisors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Laxmi Narayan Sharma

Independent Director

Urmi Bose

Company Secretary

Adya Ojha

Chairman & Managing Director

VICKY AGRAWAL

Additional Director

Manish Baid

Independent Director

Akshaya Eknath Naik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GCM Capital Advisors Ltd

Summary

GCM Capital Advisors Limited, promoted by GCM Securities Ltd was incorporated dated May 9, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 31, 2013.The activities of the Company include investment in shares & securities, Commercial Papers, Fixed Deposits and other related activities of capital market.. The Company provides integrated solutions to clients which includes managing crucial aspects like corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. It is primarily focused on small and mid sizes enterprises (SMEs).
Company FAQs

What is the GCM Capital Advisors Ltd share price today?

The GCM Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹11.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is 23.3 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GCM Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹4.96 and ₹10.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd?

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.56%, 3 Years at 8.25%, 1 Year at 38.97%, 6 Month at -2.92%, 3 Month at -16.49% and 1 Month at 3.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.03 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 60.93 %

