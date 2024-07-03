Invest wise with Expert advice
Finance
Open₹6.7
Prev. Close₹6.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹6.7
Day's Low₹6.65
52 Week's High₹10.6
52 Week's Low₹4.96
Book Value₹16.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.27
P/E23.3
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.94
16.94
16.94
16.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11
10.48
17.71
17.47
Net Worth
27.94
27.42
34.65
34.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.25
-0.16
2.96
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Laxmi Narayan Sharma
Independent Director
Urmi Bose
Company Secretary
Adya Ojha
Chairman & Managing Director
VICKY AGRAWAL
Additional Director
Manish Baid
Independent Director
Akshaya Eknath Naik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GCM Capital Advisors Ltd
Summary
GCM Capital Advisors Limited, promoted by GCM Securities Ltd was incorporated dated May 9, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 31, 2013.The activities of the Company include investment in shares & securities, Commercial Papers, Fixed Deposits and other related activities of capital market.. The Company provides integrated solutions to clients which includes managing crucial aspects like corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. It is primarily focused on small and mid sizes enterprises (SMEs).
Read More
The GCM Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹11.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is 23.3 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GCM Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹4.96 and ₹10.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GCM Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.56%, 3 Years at 8.25%, 1 Year at 38.97%, 6 Month at -2.92%, 3 Month at -16.49% and 1 Month at 3.86%.
