GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Summary

GCM Capital Advisors Limited, promoted by GCM Securities Ltd was incorporated dated May 9, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 31, 2013.The activities of the Company include investment in shares & securities, Commercial Papers, Fixed Deposits and other related activities of capital market.. The Company provides integrated solutions to clients which includes managing crucial aspects like corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. It is primarily focused on small and mid sizes enterprises (SMEs).