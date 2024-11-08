iifl-logo-icon 1
GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

GCM Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for HYE Sept 30 2024 GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for H1FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024) Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year Ended Sept 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Please find attached details of Appointment of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting27 May 202426 Apr 2024
GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Please find attached Audited Financial Results for HYE & YE March 2024 together with Audit Report as well as Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

