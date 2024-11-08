GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Please find attached Audited Financial Results for HYE & YE March 2024 together with Audit Report as well as Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)