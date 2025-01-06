GCM Capital Advisors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.25
-0.16
2.96
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
3.25
-0.16
2.96
0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.25
-0.16
2.96
0.19
Equity raised
34.86
34.8
34.7
34.8
Investing
0
-0.23
-2.33
-1.39
Financing
-0.09
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.02
34.31
35.22
33.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.