GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.43
7.43
7.43
7.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.86
7.56
6.83
6.73
Net Worth
14.29
14.99
14.26
14.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.05
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.33
15.04
14.26
14.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
3.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.37
0.79
2.37
3.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.03
Networking Capital
11.24
14
11.77
6.93
Inventories
0.83
4.51
3.26
0.3
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.89
0.93
19.3
15.94
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
23.39
23.96
1.74
1.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-1.79
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-14.57
-13.61
-12.53
-11.13
Cash
0.72
0.25
0.12
0.02
Total Assets
14.33
15.04
14.27
14.16
