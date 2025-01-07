iifl-logo-icon 1
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.43

7.43

7.43

7.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.86

7.56

6.83

6.73

Net Worth

14.29

14.99

14.26

14.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.05

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.33

15.04

14.26

14.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

3.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.37

0.79

2.37

3.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.03

Networking Capital

11.24

14

11.77

6.93

Inventories

0.83

4.51

3.26

0.3

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.89

0.93

19.3

15.94

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

23.39

23.96

1.74

1.82

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-1.79

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-14.57

-13.61

-12.53

-11.13

Cash

0.72

0.25

0.12

0.02

Total Assets

14.33

15.04

14.27

14.16

