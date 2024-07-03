Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6.57
Prev. Close₹6.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹6.57
Day's Low₹6.57
52 Week's High₹9.88
52 Week's Low₹3.65
Book Value₹19.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.43
7.43
7.43
7.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.86
7.56
6.83
6.73
Net Worth
14.29
14.99
14.26
14.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.98
0.83
-0.32
-3.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Inder Chand Baid
Independent Director
Laxmi Narayan Sharma
Independent Director
Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
Chairman & Managing Director
Amlesh Sadhu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Sharma
Independent Director
Urmi Bose
Additional Director
Akshaya Eknath Naik
Independent Director
Sonali Auddya Adak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited was incorporated on April 26, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name GCM Commodity & Derivatives Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited on June 14, 2013. The Company was promoted by GCM Securities Limited, Mr. Inder Chand Baid, Mr. Manish Baid and Mr. Samir Baid. The Company allotted 26,25,500 equity shares to GCM Securities Limited on March 28, 2013 representing 67.03% of its pre issue capital and accordingly was made the subsidiary of GCM Securities Limited.Presently, Company is currently engaged in the business of investing in NSEL Investment Products for arbitrage opportunities and commodity broking. It provides commodity broking facilities through its membership of NSEL. The Company become the Trading-cum-Clearing member of National Spot Exchange Limited and started the commodity broking business in May 2013. In the past, the Company was engaged in the business of Commodity and Equity Trading. To further expand the business, the company also plans to take the Membership of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited(MCX).
The GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is ₹4.88 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is ₹3.65 and ₹9.88 as of 02 Jan ‘25
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.35%, 3 Years at 10.88%, 1 Year at 75.67%, 6 Month at -3.52%, 3 Month at 0.77% and 1 Month at 1.86%.
