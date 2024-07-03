iifl-logo-icon 1
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Share Price

6.57
(4.95%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.57
  • Day's High6.57
  • 52 Wk High9.88
  • Prev. Close6.26
  • Day's Low6.57
  • 52 Wk Low 3.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.57

Prev. Close

6.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

6.57

Day's Low

6.57

52 Week's High

9.88

52 Week's Low

3.65

Book Value

19.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.74%

Non-Promoter- 47.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.43

7.43

7.43

7.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.86

7.56

6.83

6.73

Net Worth

14.29

14.99

14.26

14.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.98

0.83

-0.32

-3.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Inder Chand Baid

Independent Director

Laxmi Narayan Sharma

Independent Director

Mahavir Prasad Saraswat

Chairman & Managing Director

Amlesh Sadhu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Sharma

Independent Director

Urmi Bose

Additional Director

Akshaya Eknath Naik

Independent Director

Sonali Auddya Adak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd

Summary

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited was incorporated on April 26, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name GCM Commodity & Derivatives Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited on June 14, 2013. The Company was promoted by GCM Securities Limited, Mr. Inder Chand Baid, Mr. Manish Baid and Mr. Samir Baid. The Company allotted 26,25,500 equity shares to GCM Securities Limited on March 28, 2013 representing 67.03% of its pre issue capital and accordingly was made the subsidiary of GCM Securities Limited.Presently, Company is currently engaged in the business of investing in NSEL Investment Products for arbitrage opportunities and commodity broking. It provides commodity broking facilities through its membership of NSEL. The Company become the Trading-cum-Clearing member of National Spot Exchange Limited and started the commodity broking business in May 2013. In the past, the Company was engaged in the business of Commodity and Equity Trading. To further expand the business, the company also plans to take the Membership of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited(MCX).
Company FAQs

What is the GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd share price today?

The GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is ₹4.88 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is ₹3.65 and ₹9.88 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd?

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.35%, 3 Years at 10.88%, 1 Year at 75.67%, 6 Month at -3.52%, 3 Month at 0.77% and 1 Month at 1.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.26 %

