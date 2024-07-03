iifl-logo-icon 1
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Company Summary

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited was incorporated on April 26, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name GCM Commodity & Derivatives Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited on June 14, 2013. The Company was promoted by GCM Securities Limited, Mr. Inder Chand Baid, Mr. Manish Baid and Mr. Samir Baid. The Company allotted 26,25,500 equity shares to GCM Securities Limited on March 28, 2013 representing 67.03% of its pre issue capital and accordingly was made the subsidiary of GCM Securities Limited.Presently, Company is currently engaged in the business of investing in NSEL Investment Products for arbitrage opportunities and commodity broking. It provides commodity broking facilities through its membership of NSEL. The Company become the Trading-cum-Clearing member of National Spot Exchange Limited and started the commodity broking business in May 2013. In the past, the Company was engaged in the business of Commodity and Equity Trading. To further expand the business, the company also plans to take the Membership of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited(MCX).

