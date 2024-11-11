|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for HYE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for H1FY25 together with Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as well as LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Please find attached details of appointment of Non-Executive, Independent Directors of the Company together with brief profile.
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for the Half Year as well as Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 together with Declaration for unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Please find attached intimation letter for Resignation of NED together with relevant information/documents
