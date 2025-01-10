GEE Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
4.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
199.09
187.8
180.67
166.04
Net Worth
204.29
193
185.87
170.77
Minority Interest
Debt
81.61
87.16
76.95
60.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.5
3.78
3.51
3.78
Total Liabilities
289.4
283.94
266.33
234.6
Fixed Assets
171.45
143.27
147.47
137.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.16
0.02
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.21
1.38
0.53
0.27
Networking Capital
115.84
136.65
117.24
94.04
Inventories
89.2
87.23
71.16
48.74
Inventory Days
80.31
70.43
Sundry Debtors
51
72.55
55.15
58.38
Debtor Days
62.24
84.36
Other Current Assets
11.01
13.92
22.77
16.21
Sundry Creditors
-24.09
-26.7
-21.29
-22.49
Creditor Days
24.02
32.49
Other Current Liabilities
-11.28
-10.35
-10.55
-6.8
Cash
0.73
2.48
1.07
2.28
Total Assets
289.41
283.94
266.33
234.6
