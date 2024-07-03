iifl-logo-icon 1
GEE Ltd Share Price

134.1
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open134.1
  • Day's High139.85
  • 52 Wk High202.9
  • Prev. Close140.25
  • Day's Low134.1
  • 52 Wk Low 103.6
  • Turnover (lac)16.43
  • P/E40.42
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value50.52
  • EPS3.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)348.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GEE Ltd KEY RATIOS

GEE Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GEE Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GEE Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.96%

Non-Promoter- 1.52%

Institutions: 1.52%

Non-Institutions: 34.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GEE Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

4.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

199.09

187.8

180.67

166.04

Net Worth

204.29

193

185.87

170.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

323.4

252.58

272.15

215.99

yoy growth (%)

28.03

-7.19

26

8.77

Raw materials

-244.03

-183.83

-197.73

-159.88

As % of sales

75.45

72.78

72.65

74.02

Employee costs

-18.56

-16.61

-18.58

-15.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.6

17.74

10.69

4.97

Depreciation

-4.16

-4.1

-4.11

-3.6

Tax paid

-4.53

-5.08

-0.87

-1.55

Working capital

19.92

3.47

14.24

10.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.03

-7.19

26

8.77

Op profit growth

10.74

25.53

55.05

-6.18

EBIT growth

10.16

32.21

70.16

-6.65

Net profit growth

19.05

28.99

186.52

-0.86

No Record Found

GEE Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GEE Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S M Agarwal

Whole Time Director

Shankarlal Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Agarwal

Executive Director

Omprakash Agarwal

Executive Director

Umesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Milind Parekh

Independent Director

Sujit Sen

Independent Director

Vinod Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Jalan

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradip Kumar Das

Independent Director

Neelam Tater

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GEE Ltd

Summary

GEE Ltd was formed in Thane in November, 1960 as General Electrodes and Equipments Limited in technical collaboration with Griesheim GmbH of Germany. The Company was taken over by the existing promoters in 1996 and soon after was renamed to GEE Limited. Presently, it manufactures Welding Electrodes, Copper Coated Wires, Flux Cored Wires and Welding Fluxes in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The new plant at Kolkata started production of Electrodes during 2006-07. With the installation of the Kolkata plant, the Companys capacity went upto 13,200 MT from 7,200 MT. Simultaneously, the Kalyan Plant was made completely operational during 2007-08. Their production facilities grew with the set-up of our Kalyan plant in 2008 and Kolkata plant in 2009. GEE now completed over 50 years in the field of welding.In 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company with Ferroseal India Pvt. Ltd., Filarc Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Sagar Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. was made effective from 01.04.2009. Pursuant to said Scheme of Amalgamation, 901,786 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each of the Company were allotted to the shareholders of the above mentioned three Private Entities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GEE Ltd share price today?

The GEE Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of GEE Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GEE Ltd is ₹348.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GEE Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GEE Ltd is 40.42 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GEE Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GEE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GEE Ltd is ₹103.6 and ₹202.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GEE Ltd?

GEE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.42%, 3 Years at 24.46%, 1 Year at 13.89%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at -22.45% and 1 Month at -5.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GEE Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GEE Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.97 %
Institutions - 1.53 %
Public - 34.51 %

