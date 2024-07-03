SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹134.1
Prev. Close₹140.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.43
Day's High₹139.85
Day's Low₹134.1
52 Week's High₹202.9
52 Week's Low₹103.6
Book Value₹50.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)348.51
P/E40.42
EPS3.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
4.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
199.09
187.8
180.67
166.04
Net Worth
204.29
193
185.87
170.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
323.4
252.58
272.15
215.99
yoy growth (%)
28.03
-7.19
26
8.77
Raw materials
-244.03
-183.83
-197.73
-159.88
As % of sales
75.45
72.78
72.65
74.02
Employee costs
-18.56
-16.61
-18.58
-15.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.6
17.74
10.69
4.97
Depreciation
-4.16
-4.1
-4.11
-3.6
Tax paid
-4.53
-5.08
-0.87
-1.55
Working capital
19.92
3.47
14.24
10.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.03
-7.19
26
8.77
Op profit growth
10.74
25.53
55.05
-6.18
EBIT growth
10.16
32.21
70.16
-6.65
Net profit growth
19.05
28.99
186.52
-0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S M Agarwal
Whole Time Director
Shankarlal Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Agarwal
Executive Director
Omprakash Agarwal
Executive Director
Umesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Milind Parekh
Independent Director
Sujit Sen
Independent Director
Vinod Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Jalan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradip Kumar Das
Independent Director
Neelam Tater
Reports by GEE Ltd
Summary
GEE Ltd was formed in Thane in November, 1960 as General Electrodes and Equipments Limited in technical collaboration with Griesheim GmbH of Germany. The Company was taken over by the existing promoters in 1996 and soon after was renamed to GEE Limited. Presently, it manufactures Welding Electrodes, Copper Coated Wires, Flux Cored Wires and Welding Fluxes in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The new plant at Kolkata started production of Electrodes during 2006-07. With the installation of the Kolkata plant, the Companys capacity went upto 13,200 MT from 7,200 MT. Simultaneously, the Kalyan Plant was made completely operational during 2007-08. Their production facilities grew with the set-up of our Kalyan plant in 2008 and Kolkata plant in 2009. GEE now completed over 50 years in the field of welding.In 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company with Ferroseal India Pvt. Ltd., Filarc Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Sagar Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. was made effective from 01.04.2009. Pursuant to said Scheme of Amalgamation, 901,786 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each of the Company were allotted to the shareholders of the above mentioned three Private Entities.
The GEE Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GEE Ltd is ₹348.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GEE Ltd is 40.42 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GEE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GEE Ltd is ₹103.6 and ₹202.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GEE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.42%, 3 Years at 24.46%, 1 Year at 13.89%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at -22.45% and 1 Month at -5.62%.
