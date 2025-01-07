Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
323.4
252.58
272.15
215.99
yoy growth (%)
28.03
-7.19
26
8.77
Raw materials
-244.03
-183.83
-197.73
-159.88
As % of sales
75.45
72.78
72.65
74.02
Employee costs
-18.56
-16.61
-18.58
-15.39
As % of sales
5.73
6.57
6.82
7.12
Other costs
-32.51
-26.57
-35.48
-27.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.05
10.52
13.03
12.76
Operating profit
28.3
25.55
20.35
13.12
OPM
8.75
10.11
7.48
6.07
Depreciation
-4.16
-4.1
-4.11
-3.6
Interest expense
-5.72
-5.24
-6.7
-5.24
Other income
1.19
1.54
1.14
0.69
Profit before tax
19.6
17.74
10.69
4.97
Taxes
-4.53
-5.08
-0.87
-1.55
Tax rate
-23.12
-28.65
-8.19
-31.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.07
12.66
9.81
3.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.07
12.66
9.81
3.42
yoy growth (%)
19.05
28.99
186.52
-0.86
NPM
4.66
5.01
3.6
1.58
