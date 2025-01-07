iifl-logo-icon 1
GEE Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

140
(3.86%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

323.4

252.58

272.15

215.99

yoy growth (%)

28.03

-7.19

26

8.77

Raw materials

-244.03

-183.83

-197.73

-159.88

As % of sales

75.45

72.78

72.65

74.02

Employee costs

-18.56

-16.61

-18.58

-15.39

As % of sales

5.73

6.57

6.82

7.12

Other costs

-32.51

-26.57

-35.48

-27.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.05

10.52

13.03

12.76

Operating profit

28.3

25.55

20.35

13.12

OPM

8.75

10.11

7.48

6.07

Depreciation

-4.16

-4.1

-4.11

-3.6

Interest expense

-5.72

-5.24

-6.7

-5.24

Other income

1.19

1.54

1.14

0.69

Profit before tax

19.6

17.74

10.69

4.97

Taxes

-4.53

-5.08

-0.87

-1.55

Tax rate

-23.12

-28.65

-8.19

-31.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.07

12.66

9.81

3.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.07

12.66

9.81

3.42

yoy growth (%)

19.05

28.99

186.52

-0.86

NPM

4.66

5.01

3.6

1.58

