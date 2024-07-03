GEE Ltd Summary

GEE Ltd was formed in Thane in November, 1960 as General Electrodes and Equipments Limited in technical collaboration with Griesheim GmbH of Germany. The Company was taken over by the existing promoters in 1996 and soon after was renamed to GEE Limited. Presently, it manufactures Welding Electrodes, Copper Coated Wires, Flux Cored Wires and Welding Fluxes in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The new plant at Kolkata started production of Electrodes during 2006-07. With the installation of the Kolkata plant, the Companys capacity went upto 13,200 MT from 7,200 MT. Simultaneously, the Kalyan Plant was made completely operational during 2007-08. Their production facilities grew with the set-up of our Kalyan plant in 2008 and Kolkata plant in 2009. GEE now completed over 50 years in the field of welding.In 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company with Ferroseal India Pvt. Ltd., Filarc Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Sagar Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. was made effective from 01.04.2009. Pursuant to said Scheme of Amalgamation, 901,786 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each of the Company were allotted to the shareholders of the above mentioned three Private Entities.