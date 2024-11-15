Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

GEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Tuesday 1st October 2024 till Sunday 17th November 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of financial results. GEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation dated 8th November 2024, submitted to the Exchange pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that due to a typographical error, the date of the Board Meeting was incorrectly mentioned as 15th November 2024. We would like to clarify that the correct date for the Board Meeting is Thursday, 14th November 2024. We highly regret the inconvenience caused and we will make sure that such errors are not repeated in future. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e., 14th November, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended as on 30th September, 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. A copy of same is enclosed herewith as Annexure - I. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company started at 4:00 P.M. and ended at 5:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) With reference to the above and our earlier Corporate Announcement along with relevant Annexures dated November 14, 2024, submitted to the Exchange pursuant to regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that due to inadvertent mistake the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement were missed to be attached to the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. The Complete set of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report is hereby enclosed. We highly regret the inconvenience caused and we will make sure that such errors are not repeated in future. Kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)

This is to bring to the notice of stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e., 06th September, 2024, has considered and approved the Notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024, notice of which shall be circulated to the Members within the prescribed timelines and the same will be disclosed to the Stock Exchange. Further the Board discussed and deliberated on various options to raise funds as part of its proactive approach to secure alternative funding sources to meet its future operational and expansion needs. The Company will notify any developments in this regard from time to time. Kindly take the above information on record.

GEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st July 2024 till Friday 16th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e., 14-8-2024, has inter-alia approved the following: 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30-6-24 issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. A copy of same is enclosed herewith as Annexure - I. 2.The appointment of Ms. Neelam Tater (DIN: 7653773) as an additional and independent director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 14-8-24, subject to approval of the shareholders. Details required under the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13-8-2023 are provided in Annexure II to this intimation. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company started at 5:00 P.M. and ended at 6:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

GEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 at 6.00 P.M. the registered office of the Company to inter alia consider and approve audited financials for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, today at their meeting, inter-alia transacted the following: 1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2024 and took on record the Audit Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. A copy of same is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A. 2. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results is attached as Annexure - B. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

GEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed kindly be informed that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 18th day of March 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider following transactions: 1. Fix the date of ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting and with respect to the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023. 2. Approve the Draft Notice for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2022-23. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, today i.e., Monday, 18th March, 2024 at their meeting, inter-alia considered and approved convening the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on 12th April, 2024, subject to the confirmation of the independent chairman, to be appointed by the Honble NCLT in place of Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, IRS (Retd.), who was appointed by the Honble NCLT (Mumbai Bench) vide its order dated 5th March 2024 but has indicated his unwillingness for the same. Please take the above on records and oblige (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.03.2024)

