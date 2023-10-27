The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 P.M. through video conferencing and shall be moderated from the registered office of the Company at Plot No. E-1, Road No. 7, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane, Maharashtra, 400604. The copy of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed for your perusal. Notice of EGM is being to the shareholders through emails. Shareholders who have registered their email id are sent the above documents through email. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 9th November, 2023 to 15th November, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. The members whose name is appearing in the Registers of Members / list of Beneficial Owners as on 9th November, 2023, i.e. prior to the commencement of book closure, being the cut-off date, are entitled to vote on Resolutions set forth in the Notice. Members may cast their votes on electronic system from any place other than venue of the meeting (remote-e-voting). The remote e-voting period will commence at 10:00 A.M. on 13th November, 2023 and will end at 5:00 P.M. on 15th November, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement issued regarding Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to ne held on November 16, 2023 at 4 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), including details with respect to remote e-voting information, record date and book closure. The Notice was published in Business Standard (English Daily) and Navakal (Marathi daily) (including e-editions). Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2023) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of GEE Ltd. held on November 16th, 2023 at 4:00 P.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.11.2023) Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 16.11.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2023)