Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.42
4.42
4.42
4.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.29
-1.28
-1.28
Net Worth
3.13
3.13
3.14
3.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.13
3.13
3.14
3.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.48
2.48
2.49
2.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.61
2.6
2.6
2.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
3.13
3.13
3.14
3.15
