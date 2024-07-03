Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.67
Prev. Close₹5.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹5.92
Day's Low₹5.67
52 Week's High₹5.86
52 Week's Low₹2.36
Book Value₹7.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.42
4.42
4.42
4.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.29
-1.28
-1.28
Net Worth
3.13
3.13
3.14
3.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.25
-0.87
-0.47
1.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director.
Ashok Kumar Mathur
Additional Director
Vitthal Kumar Jajoo
Additional Director.
Sumundrasingh R Rathod
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Geetanjali Credit And Capital Limited (GCCL) formerly known as Shubh International Limited was incorporated on December 05, 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of finance and other related service. The Company has been able to bring in higher operating efficiencies within the Company based on the understanding and strength of superior knowledge of local markets and efficient, proactive and conservative approach.The Company has built a strong presence in the market through cumulative experience, strong distribution network as well as sound systems and processes and with new management. The long-term aspiration is to play a significant role in meeting the financial requirements of retail customers as well as corporate clients. It has been able to achieve and maintain long term steady growth in business both operationally and financially. The strategy for achieving this goal is to keep expanding and diversifying the portfolio of financial services and products, provide effective financial solutions, investing in human capital, effective risk management to navigate through complex day to day business situations, turbulent market cycles and building a business model that caters to multiple requirements of the clients.
The Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is ₹2.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is ₹2.36 and ₹5.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.42%, 3 Years at 37.11%, 1 Year at 140.25%, 6 Month at 23.26%, 3 Month at 38.29% and 1 Month at 21.15%.
