Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd Share Price

5.67
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.67
  • Day's High5.92
  • 52 Wk High5.86
  • Prev. Close5.67
  • Day's Low5.67
  • 52 Wk Low 2.36
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.67

Prev. Close

5.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

5.92

Day's Low

5.67

52 Week's High

5.86

52 Week's Low

2.36

Book Value

7.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.42

4.42

4.42

4.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.29

-1.29

-1.28

-1.28

Net Worth

3.13

3.13

3.14

3.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.25

-0.87

-0.47

1.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director.

Ashok Kumar Mathur

Additional Director

Vitthal Kumar Jajoo

Additional Director.

Sumundrasingh R Rathod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd

Summary

Geetanjali Credit And Capital Limited (GCCL) formerly known as Shubh International Limited was incorporated on December 05, 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of finance and other related service. The Company has been able to bring in higher operating efficiencies within the Company based on the understanding and strength of superior knowledge of local markets and efficient, proactive and conservative approach.The Company has built a strong presence in the market through cumulative experience, strong distribution network as well as sound systems and processes and with new management. The long-term aspiration is to play a significant role in meeting the financial requirements of retail customers as well as corporate clients. It has been able to achieve and maintain long term steady growth in business both operationally and financially. The strategy for achieving this goal is to keep expanding and diversifying the portfolio of financial services and products, provide effective financial solutions, investing in human capital, effective risk management to navigate through complex day to day business situations, turbulent market cycles and building a business model that caters to multiple requirements of the clients.
Company FAQs

What is the Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd share price today?

The Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is ₹2.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is ₹2.36 and ₹5.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd?

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.42%, 3 Years at 37.11%, 1 Year at 140.25%, 6 Month at 23.26%, 3 Month at 38.29% and 1 Month at 21.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

