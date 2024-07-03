Summary

Geetanjali Credit And Capital Limited (GCCL) formerly known as Shubh International Limited was incorporated on December 05, 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of finance and other related service. The Company has been able to bring in higher operating efficiencies within the Company based on the understanding and strength of superior knowledge of local markets and efficient, proactive and conservative approach.The Company has built a strong presence in the market through cumulative experience, strong distribution network as well as sound systems and processes and with new management. The long-term aspiration is to play a significant role in meeting the financial requirements of retail customers as well as corporate clients. It has been able to achieve and maintain long term steady growth in business both operationally and financially. The strategy for achieving this goal is to keep expanding and diversifying the portfolio of financial services and products, provide effective financial solutions, investing in human capital, effective risk management to navigate through complex day to day business situations, turbulent market cycles and building a business model that caters to multiple requirements of the clients.

