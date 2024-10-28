|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Geetanjali Credit And Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.09.2024 Change in Designation of Mr. Vitthal Kumar Jajoo as a Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Resignation of M/s. VSSB & Associates from the Post of Statutory Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Geetanjali Credit And Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 06.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Regarding shifting of Registered Office Intimation of Change in Registered Office of the Company
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Geetanjali Credit And Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended as on 31.03.2024 Board Meeting Outcome for the Approve the Audited Financial Result for 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Geetanjali Credit And Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 Board Meeting Outcome held today 13.02.2024 for Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
