Gem Spinners India Ltd Balance Sheet

8.24
(0.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.69

30.69

30.69

30.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.27

-31.69

-30.99

-30.34

Net Worth

-1.58

-1

-0.29

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

8.28

6.57

6.57

6.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.7

5.57

6.27

6.92

Fixed Assets

5.22

5.38

5.54

5.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.16

1.16

1.16

1.16

Networking Capital

0.33

-1

-0.55

0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.57

0.57

0.62

0.64

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-1.44

-1

-0.45

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.13

-0.17

-0.17

Cash

-0.02

0.03

0.12

0.03

Total Assets

6.69

5.57

6.27

6.92

