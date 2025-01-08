Gem Spinners India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.69
30.69
30.69
30.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.27
-31.69
-30.99
-30.34
Net Worth
-1.58
-1
-0.29
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
8.28
6.57
6.57
6.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.7
5.57
6.27
6.92
Fixed Assets
5.22
5.38
5.54
5.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.16
1.16
1.16
1.16
Networking Capital
0.33
-1
-0.55
0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.57
0.57
0.62
0.64
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-1.44
-1
-0.45
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.13
-0.17
-0.17
Cash
-0.02
0.03
0.12
0.03
Total Assets
6.69
5.57
6.27
6.92
