Gem Spinners India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.61
-1.19
-0.89
-4.82
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.23
-4.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.36
0.67
-0.58
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
-1.21
-0.75
-1.71
-9.7
Capital expenditure
0
-0.04
0
0.04
Free cash flow
-1.21
-0.79
-1.71
-9.66
Equity raised
-59.41
-64.64
-70.5
-60.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.12
19.61
26.06
13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-47.5
-45.83
-46.15
-57.51
No Record Found
