Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹9.12
Prev. Close₹9.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹9.12
Day's Low₹8.58
52 Week's High₹10.65
52 Week's Low₹3.27
Book Value₹-0.31
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.69
30.69
30.69
30.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.27
-31.69
-30.99
-30.34
Net Worth
-1.58
-1
-0.29
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.14
-0.24
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.61
-1.19
-0.89
-4.82
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.23
-4.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.36
0.67
-0.58
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-60.37
38.82
-10.23
62.21
EBIT growth
-48.47
32.61
-81.35
-2,252.29
Net profit growth
-48.47
32.55
-81.36
-2,300.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Veeramani
Non Executive Director
S Gopal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Poorana Juliet
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Vani
Independent Director
S Sakthivel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gem Spinners India Ltd
Summary
Gem Spinners India Ltd(GSIL) was incorporated in October, 1990 as Gem Spinning and Weaving Mills. The company is in the business of textiles. Its products are cotton yarn in the count range from 20s to 100s and knitted fabric. The Company has set up a plant for the Manufacture of Cotton Yarn and Grey Fabrics at Kancheepuram District, in Tamil Nadu.To part-finance its project of setting up a 100% EOU for the manufacture and export of cotton yarn and knitted cotton fabrics, GSIL went public with its maiden issue in Jan.94. The plant and machinery -- consisting of blow room, carding machines, draw frames, combing machines, simplex machines, ring frames and winding machines -- are from Germany, Italy and Switzerland whereas the knitting machines are from Singapore. GSIL exports to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, etc. In 1995-96, it diversified into garment exports and created a new division for this purpose.During 1996-97, company installed 3 diesel generator sets of 1000 KVA to overcome the power cut.The companys GEM brand has established world high quality standards and is regarded as one of the best yarn in the world.The company as informed in 1999 has been declared Sick by BIFR and the Board has appointed IDBI as Operating Agency. The face value of equity shares was reduced to Rs.5 per share.
Read More
The Gem Spinners India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd is ₹52.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gem Spinners India Ltd is 0 and -28.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gem Spinners India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gem Spinners India Ltd is ₹3.27 and ₹10.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gem Spinners India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.81%, 3 Years at 61.59%, 1 Year at 42.88%, 6 Month at 165.59%, 3 Month at 99.34% and 1 Month at -2.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.