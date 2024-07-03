iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gem Spinners India Ltd Share Price

8.58
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.12
  • Day's High9.12
  • 52 Wk High10.65
  • Prev. Close9.03
  • Day's Low8.58
  • 52 Wk Low 3.27
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-0.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gem Spinners India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

9.12

Prev. Close

9.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

9.12

Day's Low

8.58

52 Week's High

10.65

52 Week's Low

3.27

Book Value

-0.31

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gem Spinners India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gem Spinners India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gem Spinners India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.85%

Non-Promoter- 8.01%

Institutions: 8.01%

Non-Institutions: 19.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gem Spinners India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.69

30.69

30.69

30.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.27

-31.69

-30.99

-30.34

Net Worth

-1.58

-1

-0.29

0.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.14

-0.24

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.61

-1.19

-0.89

-4.82

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.23

-4.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.36

0.67

-0.58

-0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-60.37

38.82

-10.23

62.21

EBIT growth

-48.47

32.61

-81.35

-2,252.29

Net profit growth

-48.47

32.55

-81.36

-2,300.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gem Spinners India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gem Spinners India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Veeramani

Non Executive Director

S Gopal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Poorana Juliet

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Vani

Independent Director

S Sakthivel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gem Spinners India Ltd

Summary

Gem Spinners India Ltd(GSIL) was incorporated in October, 1990 as Gem Spinning and Weaving Mills. The company is in the business of textiles. Its products are cotton yarn in the count range from 20s to 100s and knitted fabric. The Company has set up a plant for the Manufacture of Cotton Yarn and Grey Fabrics at Kancheepuram District, in Tamil Nadu.To part-finance its project of setting up a 100% EOU for the manufacture and export of cotton yarn and knitted cotton fabrics, GSIL went public with its maiden issue in Jan.94. The plant and machinery -- consisting of blow room, carding machines, draw frames, combing machines, simplex machines, ring frames and winding machines -- are from Germany, Italy and Switzerland whereas the knitting machines are from Singapore. GSIL exports to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, etc. In 1995-96, it diversified into garment exports and created a new division for this purpose.During 1996-97, company installed 3 diesel generator sets of 1000 KVA to overcome the power cut.The companys GEM brand has established world high quality standards and is regarded as one of the best yarn in the world.The company as informed in 1999 has been declared Sick by BIFR and the Board has appointed IDBI as Operating Agency. The face value of equity shares was reduced to Rs.5 per share.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gem Spinners India Ltd share price today?

The Gem Spinners India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd is ₹52.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gem Spinners India Ltd is 0 and -28.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gem Spinners India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gem Spinners India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gem Spinners India Ltd is ₹3.27 and ₹10.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gem Spinners India Ltd?

Gem Spinners India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.81%, 3 Years at 61.59%, 1 Year at 42.88%, 6 Month at 165.59%, 3 Month at 99.34% and 1 Month at -2.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gem Spinners India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gem Spinners India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.86 %
Institutions - 8.02 %
Public - 19.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gem Spinners India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.