Gem Spinners India Ltd Board Meeting

7.81
(-4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:41:00 AM

Gem Spinners CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 To approve the Unaudited Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Intimation of AGM for 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to approve the draft postal ballot notice Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 for approving the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and approval of the draft postal ballot notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Independent Director Appointment of Mr.Sakthivel Subramanian as Additional Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024) Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 30th March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held to-day (12.02.2024), which commenced at 11.00 a.m and concluded at 1.00 p.m have considered and approved the following. ? The Board has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

