|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 To approve the Unaudited Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Intimation of AGM for 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to approve the draft postal ballot notice Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 for approving the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and approval of the draft postal ballot notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Independent Director Appointment of Mr.Sakthivel Subramanian as Additional Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024) Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 30th March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held to-day (12.02.2024), which commenced at 11.00 a.m and concluded at 1.00 p.m have considered and approved the following. ? The Board has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.