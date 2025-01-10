Gemstone Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.93
16.58
16.35
16.14
Net Worth
24.41
24.06
23.83
23.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
24.41
24.06
23.84
23.66
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
22.72
23.8
23.49
22.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
22.83
23.92
23.63
22.64
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.12
-0.14
-0.14
Cash
1.66
0.23
0.32
0.93
Total Assets
24.4
24.05
23.83
23.65
