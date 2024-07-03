iifl-logo-icon 1
Gemstone Investments Ltd Share Price

3.21
(-3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open3.34
  Day's High3.4
  52 Wk High4.76
  Prev. Close3.34
  Day's Low3.18
  52 Wk Low 0.99
  Turnover (lac)7.74
  P/E0
  Face Value1
  Book Value3.31
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.99
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gemstone Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.34

Prev. Close

3.34

Turnover(Lac.)

7.74

Day's High

3.4

Day's Low

3.18

52 Week's High

4.76

52 Week's Low

0.99

Book Value

3.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gemstone Investments Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gemstone Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gemstone Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.01%

Non-Promoter- 99.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gemstone Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

7.48

7.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.93

16.58

16.35

16.14

Net Worth

24.41

24.06

23.83

23.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.46

2.06

0.62

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0.28

0.23

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.28

0.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Gemstone Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gemstone Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Tarun Brahmbhatt

Director

Manish Joshi

Company Secretary

Jayesh Ahire

Independent Director

Falguni Shah

Independent Director

Rajesh Maiyani

Managing Director

Sudhakar Bhagawatlal Gandhi

Chairperson

Kirti Deepak Vekaria

Director

Tarun Brahmbhatt

Independent Director

Roshan Mayani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gemstone Investments Ltd

Summary

Gemstone Investments Limited, registered with the RBI as an NBFC, was incorporated in October, 1994. The Company primarily caters to the credit requirements of the unorganized sector such as wholesale & retail traders, small-scale industries and small borrowers at the local level by way of equity investments.The Company is operating as an Investment Company, which prohibits accepting deposits from public. It provide credit with confidence to supplement the financial needs of people who have no access to organized financial services like banks etc. The Companys activities comprise primarily of investing in long term investments in equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted, and equity related securities of companies in a wide range of industries. The Company is involved in Lending Business.The major sources of income of the Company consist of dividend, interest and profit on sale of investments. Operational sector has rapidly emerged as an important segment of the Indian financial system. Moreover, the Company as NBFCs assume small position in the significance business segment, as it cater to credit requirements of unorganized sector such as wholesale & retail traders, small-scale industries and small borrowers at the local level by way of equity investments.
Company FAQs

What is the Gemstone Investments Ltd share price today?

The Gemstone Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gemstone Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gemstone Investments Ltd is ₹23.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gemstone Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gemstone Investments Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gemstone Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gemstone Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gemstone Investments Ltd is ₹0.99 and ₹4.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gemstone Investments Ltd?

Gemstone Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.16%, 3 Years at 15.46%, 1 Year at 192.98%, 6 Month at 82.51%, 3 Month at 13.61% and 1 Month at 8.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gemstone Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gemstone Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.99 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
