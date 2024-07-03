Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.34
Prev. Close₹3.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.74
Day's High₹3.4
Day's Low₹3.18
52 Week's High₹4.76
52 Week's Low₹0.99
Book Value₹3.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.93
16.58
16.35
16.14
Net Worth
24.41
24.06
23.83
23.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.46
2.06
0.62
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0.28
0.23
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.28
0.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Tarun Brahmbhatt
Director
Manish Joshi
Company Secretary
Jayesh Ahire
Independent Director
Falguni Shah
Independent Director
Rajesh Maiyani
Managing Director
Sudhakar Bhagawatlal Gandhi
Chairperson
Kirti Deepak Vekaria
Director
Tarun Brahmbhatt
Independent Director
Roshan Mayani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gemstone Investments Limited, registered with the RBI as an NBFC, was incorporated in October, 1994. The Company primarily caters to the credit requirements of the unorganized sector such as wholesale & retail traders, small-scale industries and small borrowers at the local level by way of equity investments.The Company is operating as an Investment Company, which prohibits accepting deposits from public. It provide credit with confidence to supplement the financial needs of people who have no access to organized financial services like banks etc. The Companys activities comprise primarily of investing in long term investments in equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted, and equity related securities of companies in a wide range of industries. The Company is involved in Lending Business.The major sources of income of the Company consist of dividend, interest and profit on sale of investments. Operational sector has rapidly emerged as an important segment of the Indian financial system. Moreover, the Company as NBFCs assume small position in the significance business segment, as it cater to credit requirements of unorganized sector such as wholesale & retail traders, small-scale industries and small borrowers at the local level by way of equity investments.
The Gemstone Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gemstone Investments Ltd is ₹23.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gemstone Investments Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gemstone Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gemstone Investments Ltd is ₹0.99 and ₹4.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gemstone Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.16%, 3 Years at 15.46%, 1 Year at 192.98%, 6 Month at 82.51%, 3 Month at 13.61% and 1 Month at 8.09%.
