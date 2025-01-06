Gemstone Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.46
2.06
0.62
0.25
Other operating items
Operating
1.46
2.06
0.62
0.25
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0
0.07
0.4
Free cash flow
1.37
2.06
0.69
0.65
Equity raised
31.89
31.63
31.26
30.15
Investing
0
-1.67
-0.24
-1.09
Financing
-0.07
2.31
3.04
0.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
33.19
34.33
34.75
30.63
