Gemstone Investments Ltd Company Summary

2.82
(1.81%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:00:00 AM

Gemstone Investments Ltd Summary

Gemstone Investments Limited, registered with the RBI as an NBFC, was incorporated in October, 1994. The Company primarily caters to the credit requirements of the unorganized sector such as wholesale & retail traders, small-scale industries and small borrowers at the local level by way of equity investments.The Company is operating as an Investment Company, which prohibits accepting deposits from public. It provide credit with confidence to supplement the financial needs of people who have no access to organized financial services like banks etc. The Companys activities comprise primarily of investing in long term investments in equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted, and equity related securities of companies in a wide range of industries. The Company is involved in Lending Business.The major sources of income of the Company consist of dividend, interest and profit on sale of investments. Operational sector has rapidly emerged as an important segment of the Indian financial system. Moreover, the Company as NBFCs assume small position in the significance business segment, as it cater to credit requirements of unorganized sector such as wholesale & retail traders, small-scale industries and small borrowers at the local level by way of equity investments.

Loading...

