Genesis IBRC India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.97
-4.17
-4.04
-3.92
Net Worth
5.03
8.83
8.96
9.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.03
8.83
8.96
9.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.02
8.82
8.95
9.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.04
0.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.2
8.96
9.04
9.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.1
-0.09
-0.08
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
5.03
8.83
8.96
9.08
