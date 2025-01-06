Genesis IBRC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.1
-0.19
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
4.4
-1.85
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
4.29
-2.04
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.23
4.29
-2.04
0.06
Equity raised
-7.6
-7.24
-3.7
-6.44
Investing
0
-4.66
4.66
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.84
-7.61
-1.09
-6.18
