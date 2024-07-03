Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹17.47
Prev. Close₹17.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.47
Day's Low₹17.47
52 Week's High₹17.47
52 Week's Low₹9.73
Book Value₹6.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.97
-4.17
-4.04
-3.92
Net Worth
5.03
8.83
8.96
9.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.28
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.25
0
As % of sales
0
0
86.86
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.1
-0.19
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
4.4
-1.85
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
11.31
-46.62
172.57
-3.45
EBIT growth
11.31
-46.62
-12,066.06
-99.52
Net profit growth
11.31
-46.62
-14,882.46
-99.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vanitha Nagulavari
Independent Director
Prasada Rao Kalluri
Whole-time Director
Balakrishna Koppula
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramakrishna Subray Hegde
Independent Director
Reports by Genesis IBRC India Ltd
Summary
Genesis IBRC India Ltd was formerly incorporated as Fine Plast Polymers Ltd in October, 1992. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fine Plast Polymers Ltd to SSK Lifestyles Ltd in October, 2014 and further was changed from SSK Lifestyles Ltd to Genesis IBRC India Ltd in January, 2018. Promoted by P M Rao, P Janardhana Rao, P Rama Rao and their Associates, the Company came out with a public issue in Dec.93 to part-finance the setting up of its plant in Pamur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an installed capacity of 432 tpa for rigid PVC pipes and 778 tpa for PVC fittings. The company manufactures rigid PVC pipes and fittings like tees, elbows, adopters, reducers, end caps, etc. The pipes are used in agriculture and agro-based activities like sprinkler irrigation systems, process piping, oil and gas and shipping industries.In 1994, the company signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation to market its pipes and also to arrange for lucrative joint ventures in the Gulf.During 1996-97, the company has installed capacity of its PVC Pipe Fittings capactiy from 1338 MTS to 1858 MTS, for which IDBI has sanctioned a Term Loan of Rs 3.60 crores.In the year under review i.e. 1999-2000, due working capital problems the performance of the company was unsatisfactory and is taking all steps to improve its performance.In 2014-15, the Company diversified its business operations by venturing into trading in lifestyle products. The name of
The Genesis IBRC India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is ₹22.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is 0 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genesis IBRC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is ₹9.73 and ₹17.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genesis IBRC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.65%, 3 Years at 30.28%, 1 Year at 79.55%, 6 Month at 27.43%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
