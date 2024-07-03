iifl-logo-icon 1
Genesis IBRC India Ltd Share Price

17.47
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open17.47
  • Day's High17.47
  • 52 Wk High17.47
  • Prev. Close17.47
  • Day's Low17.47
  • 52 Wk Low 9.73
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Genesis IBRC India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

17.47

Prev. Close

17.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.47

Day's Low

17.47

52 Week's High

17.47

52 Week's Low

9.73

Book Value

6.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Genesis IBRC India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Genesis IBRC India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Genesis IBRC India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.33%

Non-Promoter- 88.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genesis IBRC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.97

-4.17

-4.04

-3.92

Net Worth

5.03

8.83

8.96

9.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.28

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.25

0

As % of sales

0

0

86.86

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

-0.05

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.1

-0.19

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

4.4

-1.85

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

11.31

-46.62

172.57

-3.45

EBIT growth

11.31

-46.62

-12,066.06

-99.52

Net profit growth

11.31

-46.62

-14,882.46

-99.61

No Record Found

Genesis IBRC India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genesis IBRC India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vanitha Nagulavari

Independent Director

Mohammed Baba

Independent Director

Prasada Rao Kalluri

Whole-time Director

Balakrishna Koppula

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramakrishna Subray Hegde

Independent Director

Baba Mohammed

Independent Director

Prasada Rao Kalluri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genesis IBRC India Ltd

Summary

Genesis IBRC India Ltd was formerly incorporated as Fine Plast Polymers Ltd in October, 1992. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fine Plast Polymers Ltd to SSK Lifestyles Ltd in October, 2014 and further was changed from SSK Lifestyles Ltd to Genesis IBRC India Ltd in January, 2018. Promoted by P M Rao, P Janardhana Rao, P Rama Rao and their Associates, the Company came out with a public issue in Dec.93 to part-finance the setting up of its plant in Pamur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an installed capacity of 432 tpa for rigid PVC pipes and 778 tpa for PVC fittings. The company manufactures rigid PVC pipes and fittings like tees, elbows, adopters, reducers, end caps, etc. The pipes are used in agriculture and agro-based activities like sprinkler irrigation systems, process piping, oil and gas and shipping industries.In 1994, the company signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation to market its pipes and also to arrange for lucrative joint ventures in the Gulf.During 1996-97, the company has installed capacity of its PVC Pipe Fittings capactiy from 1338 MTS to 1858 MTS, for which IDBI has sanctioned a Term Loan of Rs 3.60 crores.In the year under review i.e. 1999-2000, due working capital problems the performance of the company was unsatisfactory and is taking all steps to improve its performance.In 2014-15, the Company diversified its business operations by venturing into trading in lifestyle products. The name of
Company FAQs

What is the Genesis IBRC India Ltd share price today?

The Genesis IBRC India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is ₹22.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is 0 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genesis IBRC India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genesis IBRC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is ₹9.73 and ₹17.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genesis IBRC India Ltd?

Genesis IBRC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.65%, 3 Years at 30.28%, 1 Year at 79.55%, 6 Month at 27.43%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genesis IBRC India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genesis IBRC India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.67 %

