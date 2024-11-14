Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at Flat No. 401 VVN Residency 40 A Ashok Nagar (West Godavari) Eluru Andhra Pradesh India 534002 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. The meeting commenced at 06:00 P.M. and ended at 07:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at Flat No. 401 VVN Residency 40 A Ashok Nagar (West Godavari) Eluru Andhra Pradesh India 534002 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at Flat no 401 VVN Residency 40 A Ashok Nagar (West Godavari) Eluru Andhra Pradesh India 534002 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Audited financial statements for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved the cash flow statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. Took note of the Auditors Report on Quarterly and Year to Date Financial Results of the Company. The meeting commenced at 06:00 P.M. and ended at 07:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at their just concluded meeting have: 1. Took note of the resignation of Mr. Subrahmanyeswarao Mallapragada (ACS No. 10575) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the closing hours on Monday, 01st April, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ramakrishna Subray Hegde (ACS No. 67562) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effective from 01st April 2024. The details as required pursuant to Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 & SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed herewith as Annexure.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Outcome of the board meeting held on 21.03.2024. Alteration of main objects of Memorandum of association of the company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024