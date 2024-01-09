1:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GENPHARMASEC LTD has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GENPHARMASEC LTD (531592) RECORD DATE 09.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.0.75 per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 1 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/01/2024 DR-692/2023-2024 *As per the Terms of the Payment : - Full amount of the Issue Price of Rs.1.75 per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.01.2024)