Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

12.25
(-1.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.02

7.02

3.51

3.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.97

13.27

16.5

15.22

Net Worth

21.99

20.29

20.01

18.73

Minority Interest

Debt

11.99

6.57

0.7

0.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.98

26.86

20.71

19.38

Fixed Assets

4.02

4.02

4.03

4.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0.06

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0.1

0.1

Networking Capital

-0.34

0.31

0.28

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.68

0.52

0.42

0.36

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.05

-0.13

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.95

-0.16

-0.01

-0.32

Cash

0.66

3.11

0.8

0.04

Total Assets

4.45

7.55

5.22

4.12

QUICKLINKS FOR Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd

