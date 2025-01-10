Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.02
7.02
3.51
3.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.97
13.27
16.5
15.22
Net Worth
21.99
20.29
20.01
18.73
Minority Interest
Debt
11.99
6.57
0.7
0.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.98
26.86
20.71
19.38
Fixed Assets
4.02
4.02
4.03
4.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.06
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.1
0.1
Networking Capital
-0.34
0.31
0.28
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.68
0.52
0.42
0.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.05
-0.13
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-0.16
-0.01
-0.32
Cash
0.66
3.11
0.8
0.04
Total Assets
4.45
7.55
5.22
4.12
