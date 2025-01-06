Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.85
-3.43
3.14
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-3.85
-3.43
3.14
0.16
Capital expenditure
3.99
0.04
0.08
0.1
Free cash flow
0.14
-3.39
3.22
0.26
Equity raised
29.46
27.17
24.05
21.14
Investing
-0.13
-0.05
0.13
0
Financing
-0.05
1.01
0.01
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0.08
0
Net in cash
29.41
24.74
27.5
21.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.