SectorFinance
Open₹12.55
Prev. Close₹12.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹12.63
Day's Low₹11.91
52 Week's High₹15.43
52 Week's Low₹8.61
Book Value₹13.91
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.73
P/E9.83
EPS1.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.02
7.02
3.51
3.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.97
13.27
16.5
15.22
Net Worth
21.99
20.29
20.01
18.73
Minority Interest
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.85
-3.43
3.14
0.16
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajgopal Gilada
Whole-time Director
Sampatkumar Shankarlal Gilada
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bindu Gilada
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kothakote Venkobarao Prabhakar
Independent Director
Dodballapur Narasimhamurthy Gopal
Independent Director
Om Prakash Asava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohita Agrawal
Reports by Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1994, Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd., was initially promoted by Late. Mr. Shankarlal Gilada. The Company affairs are currently managed under the able administration of Mr. Rajgopal Gilada, Managing Director, on a day to day basis. Gilada Group is part of GITA Group. The Company is engaged in the business of lending and primarily deals in vehicle financing, small business loans and mortgage loans. The year 2000-01,has witnessed the onset of one of the worst global recession in recent times. The slump started with Software industry in the United States,has percolated to all nations and to all sectors,including Indian Finance Sector. Further the securities scam and other scams being unearthed one after another,the market sentiment has been hit very badly,particularly the financial market.Even under this extremely difficult scenerio,the company performed well during the year 2000-01.
The Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹16.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is 9.83 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹8.61 and ₹15.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.30%, 3 Years at 15.00%, 1 Year at 5.63%, 6 Month at 24.92%, 3 Month at -3.96% and 1 Month at -7.47%.
