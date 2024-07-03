iifl-logo-icon 1
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Share Price

11.91
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.55
  • Day's High12.63
  • 52 Wk High15.43
  • Prev. Close12.38
  • Day's Low11.91
  • 52 Wk Low 8.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.6
  • P/E9.83
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value13.91
  • EPS1.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.77%

Non-Promoter- 41.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.02

7.02

3.51

3.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.97

13.27

16.5

15.22

Net Worth

21.99

20.29

20.01

18.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.85

-3.43

3.14

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajgopal Gilada

Whole-time Director

Sampatkumar Shankarlal Gilada

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bindu Gilada

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kothakote Venkobarao Prabhakar

Independent Director

Dodballapur Narasimhamurthy Gopal

Independent Director

Om Prakash Asava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohita Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1994, Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd., was initially promoted by Late. Mr. Shankarlal Gilada. The Company affairs are currently managed under the able administration of Mr. Rajgopal Gilada, Managing Director, on a day to day basis. Gilada Group is part of GITA Group. The Company is engaged in the business of lending and primarily deals in vehicle financing, small business loans and mortgage loans. The year 2000-01,has witnessed the onset of one of the worst global recession in recent times. The slump started with Software industry in the United States,has percolated to all nations and to all sectors,including Indian Finance Sector. Further the securities scam and other scams being unearthed one after another,the market sentiment has been hit very badly,particularly the financial market.Even under this extremely difficult scenerio,the company performed well during the year 2000-01.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd share price today?

The Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹16.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is 9.83 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹8.61 and ₹15.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd?

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.30%, 3 Years at 15.00%, 1 Year at 5.63%, 6 Month at 24.92%, 3 Month at -3.96% and 1 Month at -7.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.23 %

