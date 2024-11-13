Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In Compliance with the provisions of Regulation of 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regualtions, 2015, we hereby enclosed the following- 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report as given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

With reference to the above captioned subject, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 4th day of September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon and ended at 12:50 P.M, through Video conferencing, inter alia to consider and approve the following:- 1. To inform the cessation of Mr. Om Prakash Asava (DIN: 09485670), Independent Director of the company, due to death.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir/ Madam Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 13th August 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to consider and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting. In continuation to our letter dated 29th June 2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons (the Code) the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 1st July 2024 and will remain closed up to 15th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid unaudited Financial Results. With reference to the above captioned subject, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 13th day of August, 2024 at 11:30 AM and ended at 2:00 PM, through Video conferencing, inter alia considered and approved the following:- 1. Approved the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor. 2. Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting 3. Board Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 24th May 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, May 24th, 2024 at 11:30 A.M and ended at 02:15 P.M, inter alia considered and approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby have enclosed the followings: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March , 2024 along with the Auditors Report; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter and year ended 31st March , 2024 3. Statement of Cash Flow statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March , 2024 Other matter discussed as follows: 1. Re-appointment of Sand and Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. Devaraj Chauhan & Associates as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Audites Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) In continuation to our letter dated 28th March 2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons (the Code) the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 1st April 2024 and will remain closed up to 26th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid audited Financial Results. You are requested to take the above information on your records and disseminate the same on your website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024