Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Company Summary

12.15
(-0.65%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1994, Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd., was initially promoted by Late. Mr. Shankarlal Gilada. The Company affairs are currently managed under the able administration of Mr. Rajgopal Gilada, Managing Director, on a day to day basis. Gilada Group is part of GITA Group. The Company is engaged in the business of lending and primarily deals in vehicle financing, small business loans and mortgage loans. The year 2000-01,has witnessed the onset of one of the worst global recession in recent times. The slump started with Software industry in the United States,has percolated to all nations and to all sectors,including Indian Finance Sector. Further the securities scam and other scams being unearthed one after another,the market sentiment has been hit very badly,particularly the financial market.Even under this extremely difficult scenerio,the company performed well during the year 2000-01.

