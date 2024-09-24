Pursuant to Regulation 34 and 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith a copy of the Annual Report for financial year 2023-24 including the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through electronic mode [Video Conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM)], which is being sent through email, to the Members of the Company. The said Annual Report for FY 2023-24 is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.giladafinance.com This is for your information and records. In Compliance with Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations we are hereby submitting the details regarding the summary of proceedings of 30th Annual General meeting of the company held on Tuesday 24th September at 12:00 Noon through Electronic mode [Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OVAM)]] (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed the scrutinizers report and voting results in respect of E voting on the resolution item number 1 and 2 as per notice dated 13th August 2024 of 30th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed the scrutinizers report and voting results in respect of E voting on the resolution item number 1 and 2 as per notice dated 13th August 2024 of 30th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)