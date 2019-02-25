iifl-logo-icon 1
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

10.28
(-4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019|12:51:42 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

19.17

19.17

19.17

21.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.53

-2.73

-1.61

-3.45

Net Worth

-3.36

16.44

17.56

17.62

Minority Interest

Debt

37.63

37.78

37.34

37.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

9.33

0

Total Liabilities

34.27

54.22

64.23

55.03

Fixed Assets

39.48

41.13

42.68

45.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.15

10.93

1.67

Networking Capital

-5.35

11.62

10.18

7.08

Inventories

0.96

16.18

16.91

16.54

Inventory Days

9.44

135.56

55.32

Sundry Debtors

2.3

10.28

11.28

12.39

Debtor Days

22.63

90.43

41.44

Other Current Assets

20.9

21.52

21.88

20.87

Sundry Creditors

-12.73

-21.94

-26.3

-27.37

Creditor Days

125.28

210.84

91.54

Other Current Liabilities

-16.78

-14.42

-13.59

-15.35

Cash

0.14

0.31

0.44

0.32

Total Assets

34.27

54.21

64.23

55.03

