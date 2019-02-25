Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
19.17
19.17
19.17
21.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.53
-2.73
-1.61
-3.45
Net Worth
-3.36
16.44
17.56
17.62
Minority Interest
Debt
37.63
37.78
37.34
37.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
9.33
0
Total Liabilities
34.27
54.22
64.23
55.03
Fixed Assets
39.48
41.13
42.68
45.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.15
10.93
1.67
Networking Capital
-5.35
11.62
10.18
7.08
Inventories
0.96
16.18
16.91
16.54
Inventory Days
9.44
135.56
55.32
Sundry Debtors
2.3
10.28
11.28
12.39
Debtor Days
22.63
90.43
41.44
Other Current Assets
20.9
21.52
21.88
20.87
Sundry Creditors
-12.73
-21.94
-26.3
-27.37
Creditor Days
125.28
210.84
91.54
Other Current Liabilities
-16.78
-14.42
-13.59
-15.35
Cash
0.14
0.31
0.44
0.32
Total Assets
34.27
54.21
64.23
55.03
