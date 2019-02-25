Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
37.08
45.52
109.12
104.26
yoy growth (%)
-18.53
-58.27
4.66
-23.13
Raw materials
-41.56
-33
-96.02
-86.84
As % of sales
112.07
72.49
87.99
83.29
Employee costs
-1.26
-2.2
-2.02
-1.93
As % of sales
3.4
4.83
1.85
1.86
Other costs
-10.43
-6.3
-7.3
-9.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.14
13.84
6.69
9.01
Operating profit
-16.17
4.01
3.76
6.07
OPM
-43.62
8.82
3.44
5.82
Depreciation
-1.83
-2.05
-2.03
-0.98
Interest expense
-0.14
-3.04
-2.89
-2.43
Other income
0.01
1.08
0.97
0.25
Profit before tax
-18.14
0
-0.19
2.92
Taxes
-1.14
-0.07
1.24
-0.73
Tax rate
6.33
12,128.06
-640.48
-25.14
Minorities and other
-0.53
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.82
-0.07
1.05
2.18
Exceptional items
0
0.47
1.42
0
Net profit
-19.82
0.4
2.48
2.18
yoy growth (%)
-5,054.98
-83.86
13.38
-32.73
NPM
-53.46
0.87
2.27
2.09
