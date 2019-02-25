iifl-logo-icon 1
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.28
(-4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019|12:51:42 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

37.08

45.52

109.12

104.26

yoy growth (%)

-18.53

-58.27

4.66

-23.13

Raw materials

-41.56

-33

-96.02

-86.84

As % of sales

112.07

72.49

87.99

83.29

Employee costs

-1.26

-2.2

-2.02

-1.93

As % of sales

3.4

4.83

1.85

1.86

Other costs

-10.43

-6.3

-7.3

-9.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.14

13.84

6.69

9.01

Operating profit

-16.17

4.01

3.76

6.07

OPM

-43.62

8.82

3.44

5.82

Depreciation

-1.83

-2.05

-2.03

-0.98

Interest expense

-0.14

-3.04

-2.89

-2.43

Other income

0.01

1.08

0.97

0.25

Profit before tax

-18.14

0

-0.19

2.92

Taxes

-1.14

-0.07

1.24

-0.73

Tax rate

6.33

12,128.06

-640.48

-25.14

Minorities and other

-0.53

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.82

-0.07

1.05

2.18

Exceptional items

0

0.47

1.42

0

Net profit

-19.82

0.4

2.48

2.18

yoy growth (%)

-5,054.98

-83.86

13.38

-32.73

NPM

-53.46

0.87

2.27

2.09

