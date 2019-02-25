Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-18.14
0
-0.19
2.92
Depreciation
-1.83
-2.05
-2.03
-0.98
Tax paid
-1.14
-0.07
1.24
-0.73
Working capital
-16.12
2.68
8.63
2.89
Other operating items
Operating
-37.24
0.54
7.64
4.09
Capital expenditure
0.46
-1.22
10.09
13.39
Free cash flow
-36.77
-0.67
17.73
17.48
Equity raised
-4.31
-3.56
-11.27
-18.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.69
15.65
12.06
14.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-27.4
11.41
18.52
14.1
