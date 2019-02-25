iifl-logo-icon 1
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.28
(-4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-18.14

0

-0.19

2.92

Depreciation

-1.83

-2.05

-2.03

-0.98

Tax paid

-1.14

-0.07

1.24

-0.73

Working capital

-16.12

2.68

8.63

2.89

Other operating items

Operating

-37.24

0.54

7.64

4.09

Capital expenditure

0.46

-1.22

10.09

13.39

Free cash flow

-36.77

-0.67

17.73

17.48

Equity raised

-4.31

-3.56

-11.27

-18.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.69

15.65

12.06

14.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-27.4

11.41

18.52

14.1

