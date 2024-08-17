iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Share Price

10.28
(-4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019|12:51:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

10.28

Prev. Close

10.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

10.28

Day's Low

10.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-9.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.23%

Non-Promoter- 2.53%

Institutions: 2.53%

Non-Institutions: 30.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

19.17

19.17

19.17

21.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.53

-2.73

-1.61

-3.45

Net Worth

-3.36

16.44

17.56

17.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

37.08

45.52

109.12

104.26

yoy growth (%)

-18.53

-58.27

4.66

-23.13

Raw materials

-41.56

-33

-96.02

-86.84

As % of sales

112.07

72.49

87.99

83.29

Employee costs

-1.26

-2.2

-2.02

-1.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-18.14

0

-0.19

2.92

Depreciation

-1.83

-2.05

-2.03

-0.98

Tax paid

-1.14

-0.07

1.24

-0.73

Working capital

-16.12

2.68

8.63

2.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.53

-58.27

4.66

-23.13

Op profit growth

-502.57

6.75

-38.05

6.29

EBIT growth

-690.5

12.73

-49.49

-13.36

Net profit growth

-5,054.98

-83.86

13.38

-32.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAJESH AGRAWAL

Director

RAM GOPAL AGRAWAL

Additional Director

NAVIN SHARMA

Additional Director

SANGITA SONI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Oct.89, Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., formerly known as Narmada Sugar was promoted by Premier Proteins and other group companies and by G L Agarwal and R K Agarwal. It manufactures white crystal sugar which is used for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid. Bagasse is used as raw material in the paper industry and as fuel for generation of steam and power.In Apr.94, the company came out with a public issue to augment its financial resources to part-finance the capital cost of the sugar project of 2500 tcd, expandable to 3500 tcd, to manufacture crystal white sugar. The project was completed in 95-96. The company has expanded the area under sugarcane cultivation in the neighbouring areas and also to assist farmers to use advanced technology and implements for cultivation. The company started its co-generation plant during the year to produce 3 MW power which is sufficient for the requirement of sugar factory.During 1996-97, Company cane development programme is progressing well but cane department is making tireless effort for the improvement.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.