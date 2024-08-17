Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹10.28
Prev. Close₹10.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹10.28
Day's Low₹10.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-9.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
19.17
19.17
19.17
21.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.53
-2.73
-1.61
-3.45
Net Worth
-3.36
16.44
17.56
17.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
37.08
45.52
109.12
104.26
yoy growth (%)
-18.53
-58.27
4.66
-23.13
Raw materials
-41.56
-33
-96.02
-86.84
As % of sales
112.07
72.49
87.99
83.29
Employee costs
-1.26
-2.2
-2.02
-1.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-18.14
0
-0.19
2.92
Depreciation
-1.83
-2.05
-2.03
-0.98
Tax paid
-1.14
-0.07
1.24
-0.73
Working capital
-16.12
2.68
8.63
2.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.53
-58.27
4.66
-23.13
Op profit growth
-502.57
6.75
-38.05
6.29
EBIT growth
-690.5
12.73
-49.49
-13.36
Net profit growth
-5,054.98
-83.86
13.38
-32.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAJESH AGRAWAL
Director
RAM GOPAL AGRAWAL
Additional Director
NAVIN SHARMA
Additional Director
SANGITA SONI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Oct.89, Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., formerly known as Narmada Sugar was promoted by Premier Proteins and other group companies and by G L Agarwal and R K Agarwal. It manufactures white crystal sugar which is used for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid. Bagasse is used as raw material in the paper industry and as fuel for generation of steam and power.In Apr.94, the company came out with a public issue to augment its financial resources to part-finance the capital cost of the sugar project of 2500 tcd, expandable to 3500 tcd, to manufacture crystal white sugar. The project was completed in 95-96. The company has expanded the area under sugarcane cultivation in the neighbouring areas and also to assist farmers to use advanced technology and implements for cultivation. The company started its co-generation plant during the year to produce 3 MW power which is sufficient for the requirement of sugar factory.During 1996-97, Company cane development programme is progressing well but cane department is making tireless effort for the improvement.
Read More
