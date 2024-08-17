iifl-logo-icon 1
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Company Summary

Feb 25, 2019

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Oct.89, Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., formerly known as Narmada Sugar was promoted by Premier Proteins and other group companies and by G L Agarwal and R K Agarwal. It manufactures white crystal sugar which is used for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid. Bagasse is used as raw material in the paper industry and as fuel for generation of steam and power.In Apr.94, the company came out with a public issue to augment its financial resources to part-finance the capital cost of the sugar project of 2500 tcd, expandable to 3500 tcd, to manufacture crystal white sugar. The project was completed in 95-96. The company has expanded the area under sugarcane cultivation in the neighbouring areas and also to assist farmers to use advanced technology and implements for cultivation. The company started its co-generation plant during the year to produce 3 MW power which is sufficient for the requirement of sugar factory.During 1996-97, Company cane development programme is progressing well but cane department is making tireless effort for the improvement.

