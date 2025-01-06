Glittek Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.86
-1.74
0.32
0.18
Depreciation
-0.95
-0.96
-1
-1.01
Tax paid
0.76
0.36
0.79
-0.18
Working capital
-3.08
-0.66
3.77
-1.14
Other operating items
Operating
-7.13
-3.01
3.89
-2.15
Capital expenditure
0.03
0
2.54
-2.62
Free cash flow
-7.1
-3.01
6.43
-4.77
Equity raised
7.64
11.15
10.49
11.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.14
2.54
-1.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.55
8.28
19.46
5.03
