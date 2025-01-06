iifl-logo-icon 1
Glittek Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.34
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Glittek Granites FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.86

-1.74

0.32

0.18

Depreciation

-0.95

-0.96

-1

-1.01

Tax paid

0.76

0.36

0.79

-0.18

Working capital

-3.08

-0.66

3.77

-1.14

Other operating items

Operating

-7.13

-3.01

3.89

-2.15

Capital expenditure

0.03

0

2.54

-2.62

Free cash flow

-7.1

-3.01

6.43

-4.77

Equity raised

7.64

11.15

10.49

11.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0.14

2.54

-1.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.55

8.28

19.46

5.03

