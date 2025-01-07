iifl-logo-icon 1
Glittek Granites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.26
(-1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.34

17.98

23.82

25.65

yoy growth (%)

-20.21

-24.54

-7.1

-24.58

Raw materials

-9

-7.82

-10.45

-12.23

As % of sales

62.75

43.5

43.85

47.7

Employee costs

-3.31

-3.79

-3.99

-4.24

As % of sales

23.12

21.09

16.76

16.56

Other costs

-3.99

-5.74

-7.14

-7.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.82

31.97

29.97

28

Operating profit

-1.96

0.61

2.24

1.98

OPM

-13.7

3.42

9.4

7.72

Depreciation

-0.95

-0.96

-1

-1.01

Interest expense

-1.18

-1.67

-0.93

-0.81

Other income

0.24

0.27

0.02

0.02

Profit before tax

-3.86

-1.74

0.32

0.18

Taxes

0.76

0.36

0.79

-0.18

Tax rate

-19.83

-21.05

241

-99.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.09

-1.37

1.12

5.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.09

-1.37

1.12

5.58

yoy growth (%)

124.93

-222.42

20,15,000.17

-99.99

NPM

-21.58

-7.65

4.71

0

