Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.34
17.98
23.82
25.65
yoy growth (%)
-20.21
-24.54
-7.1
-24.58
Raw materials
-9
-7.82
-10.45
-12.23
As % of sales
62.75
43.5
43.85
47.7
Employee costs
-3.31
-3.79
-3.99
-4.24
As % of sales
23.12
21.09
16.76
16.56
Other costs
-3.99
-5.74
-7.14
-7.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.82
31.97
29.97
28
Operating profit
-1.96
0.61
2.24
1.98
OPM
-13.7
3.42
9.4
7.72
Depreciation
-0.95
-0.96
-1
-1.01
Interest expense
-1.18
-1.67
-0.93
-0.81
Other income
0.24
0.27
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
-3.86
-1.74
0.32
0.18
Taxes
0.76
0.36
0.79
-0.18
Tax rate
-19.83
-21.05
241
-99.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.09
-1.37
1.12
5.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.09
-1.37
1.12
5.58
yoy growth (%)
124.93
-222.42
20,15,000.17
-99.99
NPM
-21.58
-7.65
4.71
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.