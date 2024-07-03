iifl-logo-icon 1
Glittek Granites Ltd Share Price

4.48
(4.92%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open4.48
  Day's High4.48
  52 Wk High6
  Prev. Close4.27
  Day's Low4.48
  52 Wk Low 2.65
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value5
  Book Value-4.24
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.63
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Glittek Granites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.48

Prev. Close

4.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.48

Day's Low

4.48

52 Week's High

6

52 Week's Low

2.65

Book Value

-4.24

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Glittek Granites Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Glittek Granites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Glittek Granites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.68%

Non-Promoter- 7.60%

Institutions: 7.60%

Non-Institutions: 27.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Glittek Granites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.29

13.29

13.29

13.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.33

-2.23

-1.53

0.71

Net Worth

4.96

11.06

11.76

14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.34

17.98

23.82

25.65

yoy growth (%)

-20.21

-24.54

-7.1

-24.58

Raw materials

-9

-7.82

-10.45

-12.23

As % of sales

62.75

43.5

43.85

47.7

Employee costs

-3.31

-3.79

-3.99

-4.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.86

-1.74

0.32

0.18

Depreciation

-0.95

-0.96

-1

-1.01

Tax paid

0.76

0.36

0.79

-0.18

Working capital

-3.08

-0.66

3.77

-1.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.21

-24.54

-7.1

-24.58

Op profit growth

-419.16

-72.5

13.05

-36.47

EBIT growth

3,579.71

-105.74

27

-49.46

Net profit growth

124.93

-222.42

20,15,000.17

-99.99

No Record Found

Glittek Granites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Glittek Granites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashoke Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

A T Gowda

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Venkatesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Malvika Sureka

Managing Director

Tushar Agarwal

Independent Director

Siddhartha Agarwal

Independent Director

Ratan Kumar Bajaj

Independent Director

Manish Killa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glittek Granites Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1990 in Bangalore, Karnataka, Glittek Granites Limited is one of the major granite manufacturing companies in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of Granite Tiles & Slabs. Apart from granite, it deal in other natural stones such as sandstone, marble and quartz. It is registered under the 100% Export Oriented Unit Scheme of the Government of India, and enjoys the status of an Export House. The Companys product range comprises tiles, panels and slabs for interior and exterior walls, floor cladding, facades, table and counter tops. The Company exports its products to various countries, including United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and the Middle East.The Company transforms plain floors and drab walls into mirror-polished surfaces of varied hues with its granite. Glitteks beautifully crafted countertops and panels add glamour to a work place and can combine beauty with strength in a kitchen-top, making the place attractive and inviting. The Company does this with state-of-the-art stone-processing machinery imported from Germany and Italy, and caters to clientele all over the world.Some of the equipment in the factory includes multi-head slab polishing lines, gang saws, wiresaws and filter presses. Marble too, like granite, is available in slabs, blocks and tiles in different thicknesses. The wonder stone is used for flooring, table tops, countertops and wall cladding.
Company FAQs

What is the Glittek Granites Ltd share price today?

The Glittek Granites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Glittek Granites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glittek Granites Ltd is ₹11.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Glittek Granites Ltd is 0 and -1.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Glittek Granites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glittek Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glittek Granites Ltd is ₹2.65 and ₹6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Glittek Granites Ltd?

Glittek Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.22%, 3 Years at 5.00%, 1 Year at 13.99%, 6 Month at 9.00%, 3 Month at 16.06% and 1 Month at 9.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Glittek Granites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Glittek Granites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.69 %
Institutions - 7.60 %
Public - 27.71 %

