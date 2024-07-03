SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.48
Prev. Close₹4.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.48
Day's Low₹4.48
52 Week's High₹6
52 Week's Low₹2.65
Book Value₹-4.24
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.29
13.29
13.29
13.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.33
-2.23
-1.53
0.71
Net Worth
4.96
11.06
11.76
14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.34
17.98
23.82
25.65
yoy growth (%)
-20.21
-24.54
-7.1
-24.58
Raw materials
-9
-7.82
-10.45
-12.23
As % of sales
62.75
43.5
43.85
47.7
Employee costs
-3.31
-3.79
-3.99
-4.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.86
-1.74
0.32
0.18
Depreciation
-0.95
-0.96
-1
-1.01
Tax paid
0.76
0.36
0.79
-0.18
Working capital
-3.08
-0.66
3.77
-1.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.21
-24.54
-7.1
-24.58
Op profit growth
-419.16
-72.5
13.05
-36.47
EBIT growth
3,579.71
-105.74
27
-49.46
Net profit growth
124.93
-222.42
20,15,000.17
-99.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashoke Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
A T Gowda
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Venkatesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Malvika Sureka
Managing Director
Tushar Agarwal
Independent Director
Siddhartha Agarwal
Independent Director
Ratan Kumar Bajaj
Independent Director
Manish Killa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Glittek Granites Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1990 in Bangalore, Karnataka, Glittek Granites Limited is one of the major granite manufacturing companies in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of Granite Tiles & Slabs. Apart from granite, it deal in other natural stones such as sandstone, marble and quartz. It is registered under the 100% Export Oriented Unit Scheme of the Government of India, and enjoys the status of an Export House. The Companys product range comprises tiles, panels and slabs for interior and exterior walls, floor cladding, facades, table and counter tops. The Company exports its products to various countries, including United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and the Middle East.The Company transforms plain floors and drab walls into mirror-polished surfaces of varied hues with its granite. Glitteks beautifully crafted countertops and panels add glamour to a work place and can combine beauty with strength in a kitchen-top, making the place attractive and inviting. The Company does this with state-of-the-art stone-processing machinery imported from Germany and Italy, and caters to clientele all over the world.Some of the equipment in the factory includes multi-head slab polishing lines, gang saws, wiresaws and filter presses. Marble too, like granite, is available in slabs, blocks and tiles in different thicknesses. The wonder stone is used for flooring, table tops, countertops and wall cladding. The Company also offers
Read More
The Glittek Granites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glittek Granites Ltd is ₹11.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Glittek Granites Ltd is 0 and -1.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glittek Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glittek Granites Ltd is ₹2.65 and ₹6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Glittek Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.22%, 3 Years at 5.00%, 1 Year at 13.99%, 6 Month at 9.00%, 3 Month at 16.06% and 1 Month at 9.27%.
