Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 34 th Annual Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. In lacs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from operation & Other Income 705.90 1383.43 Profit/loss before Finance Cost, Depreciation & Tax (397.30) 168.38 Less: Finance cost Depreciation 170.79 169.15 Tax Expenses i. Current Tax 46.32 85.45 ii. Excess/short provision of taxes in earlier years -- -- -- -- iii. MAT Credit Entitlement iv. Deferred Tax -- -- 0.00 (8.33) Profit/loss for the period from continuing operations for the year (614.41) (77.89) Profit/(loss) from Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 Profit/(loss) for the year (614.41) (77.89) Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) a) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss remesurement of defined benefit plan 4.95 7.56 b) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss fair value change in cash and cash equivalent .00 (.04) Total Comprehensive Income for the Year (Comprising Profit/loss and other Comprehensive income for the period) (609.47) (70.37) Balance brought forward from last year (459.15) (388.77) Prior period Adjustment/ Errors -- -- Balance carried forward (1068.61) (459.14)

DIVIDEND:

In view of non-availability of sufficient profit, your Directors express their inability to recommend payment of dividend in respect of the year under review. PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, your Company has achieved turnover of Rs. 705.90 Lacs in comparison to previous year Rs. 1383.43 Lacs which is an increase of 48.97 %.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CHANGE IN MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

During the financial year the Company has made change in its object clause.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The Company has also implemented several best corporate governance practices as prevalent globally. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Agreement forms an integral part of this Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

LISTING INFORMATION

The Shares of the Company are listed with and traded in dematerialized form on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE). The Listing Fee is yet to be paid to the Stock Exchange for the year 2024-25. The ISIN No. of the company is INE 741B01027

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company manages, monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviors together form the Risk Management System (RMS) that governs how the Company conducts the business and manages associated risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Appointment/Re-appointment/Retirement by Rotation:

Mr. Ashok Agarwal is retiring by rotation and is being eligible for re-appointment, pursuant to Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Key Managerial Person (KMP): Pursuant to provisions of section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, Your Company is in compliance with the said requirement by having the following as the KMP:

Names Designation Shri Ashoke Agarwal Chairman cum Managing Director Mr. Tushar Agarwal Managing Director Shri Ashok Kumar Modi Chief Financial Officer Smt. Lata Bagri Company Secretary

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and Regulation 16(b) of the Listing Regulations of Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges. All the independent directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) as required under section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. Shri A.T.Gowda and Shri A. Venkatesh are exempted from online proficiency self-assessment test being conducted by IICA and Mrs. Malvika Sureka will take in due course.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

.Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure I in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report. The Policy on related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: <http://www.glittek.com/images/pdf/related_party_transaction_policy.pdf Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 33 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures.

Criteria for Determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee had formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178 (3) of the Act and Part-D(A)(1) of Schedule II of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of the Listing Agreement. The Committee reviewed the same. Independence: In accordance with the above criteria, a Director will be considered as an ‘Independent Director if he/ she meets with the criteria for ‘Independent Director as laid down in the Act and Regulation 25 of SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, 2015.

Qualifications: A transparent Board nomination process is in place that encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective, age and gender. It is also ensured that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise. While recommending the appointment of a Director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers the manner in which the function and domain expertise of the individual will contribute to the overall skill-domain mix of the Board. Positive Attributes: In addition to the duties as prescribed under the Act, the Directors on the Board of the Company are also expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behavior, strong interpersonal and communication skills and soundness of judgment. Independent Directors are also expected to abide by the ‘Code for Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV to the Act. The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the non executive directors and executive directors.

Annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and of individual directors

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors.

The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, Board structure and composition, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning. Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance and contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/ support to the management outside Board/ Committee Meetings. Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of the Board, its committees and of the Directors. The Chairman of the Board Meetings provided feedback to the Directors on an individual basis, as appropriate. Significant highlights, learning and action points with respect to the evaluation were presented to the Board. The details of programmers for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company at the link: www.glittek.com/images/pdf/Familiarisation Programme for Independent Director.aspx

POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal ) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for. matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Company has also constituted an Internal Complaints Committee, known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee, to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and recommend appropriate action. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has adopted a Remuneration Policy for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations. The philosophy for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and all other employees of the Company is based on the commitment of fostering a culture of leadership with trust. The Remuneration Policy of the Company is aligned to this philosophy. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered the following factors while formulating the Policy: (i) The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully; (ii) Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and (iii) Remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals. The policy is placed on Company website http//www.glittek.com/remuneration policy.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12)

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to sub-section (3)(a) of Section 134 and sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Annual return, the MGT-7 as at March 31, 2024 is available at the Companys website www.glittek.com

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Company has complied with all the applicable compliances of Secretarial Standards.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

Those material changes and commitments which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report and their impact on financial position of the company is not determinable.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT Statutory Auditors

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Secretarial Auditor

The Board had appointed Kriti Daga Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-II to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

DISCLOSURES: Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises three Directors, two being independent namely Shri A.Venkatesh (Chairman), A.T.Gowda and one executive i.e Managing Director Mr. Tushar Agarwal as other members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of

Conduct or ethics policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit committee. The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: <http://www.glittek.com/images/pdf/WHISTLE.pdf.

Meetings of the Board .

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held on. 24.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 14.11.2023, 13.02.2024 and 29.03.2024 during the year.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed as

Annexure III.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Schedule-V of the Listing Regulation with the Stock Exchanges in India, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

Disclosures required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 i. Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

Shri Ashoke Agarwal Chairman cum Managing Director 0:1 Shri Tushar Agarwal Managing Director 15.4:1

i. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, company secretary in the financial year:

Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary * % increase in remuneration in the financial year Shri Ashoke Agarwal, Chairman cum Managing Director -100.00 Shri Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director 73.07 Lata Bagri, Company Secretary -1.99 Shri Ashok Kumar Modi, Chief Financial Officer 2.72

iii. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the Financial Year is around -31.08 iv. The no. of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company are 39 v Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration: The average percentage increase made in the salaries of total employees other than managerial personnel in the last financial year is 9.81% as against 6.03% increase in the remuneration of managerial personnel (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013) vi. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company Yes

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: 1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. 2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. 3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under ESOS 4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Chairman cum Managing Director of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries as the Company does not have any Subsidiary. 5. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments 6. Particulars of Employees and related disclosures as per section 197(12) and Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3).

7. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.