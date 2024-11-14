Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 20th November 2024, Mr. Manish Killa has been appointed additional Director (Independent Director). The Board hereby affirms that director being appointed in not debarred from holding the of office of directors by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 11.30 A.M inter alia to consider take on record and approve the Unaudited (Provisional) Financial Results of the Company for quarter and six Month ended 30th September 2024. We are enclosing herewith a copy of the captioned results taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14.11.2024 together with a copy of the extract of concerned resolution for your limited review of the said results. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 13th September 2024, Mr. Ratan Kumar Bajaj has been appointed as additional Director (Independent Director). The Board hereby affirms that Directors being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of the directors by virtue of any SEBI orders or any other such authority.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice under Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations to hold Board meeting for consideration of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter and Three Month ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday August 14, 2024, adopted the Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) rules 2015. Start Date and Time of Board Meeting: 14.08.2024 11:30 HH:MM End Date and Time of Board Meeting: 14.08.2024 11:55 HH:MM A copy of the Results along with Limited Review Report for the Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. GRV & PK Chartered Accountants is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Board Meeting on 01/07/2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 at 11.30 A.M inter alia to consider take on record and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting .... Read More.. Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024