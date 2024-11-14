iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Glittek Granites Ltd Board Meeting

4
(3.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Glittek Granites CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202420 Nov 2024
This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 20th November 2024, Mr. Manish Killa has been appointed additional Director (Independent Director). The Board hereby affirms that director being appointed in not debarred from holding the of office of directors by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 11.30 A.M inter alia to consider take on record and approve the Unaudited (Provisional) Financial Results of the Company for quarter and six Month ended 30th September 2024. We are enclosing herewith a copy of the captioned results taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14.11.2024 together with a copy of the extract of concerned resolution for your limited review of the said results. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 13th September 2024, Mr. Ratan Kumar Bajaj has been appointed as additional Director (Independent Director). The Board hereby affirms that Directors being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of the directors by virtue of any SEBI orders or any other such authority.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice under Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations to hold Board meeting for consideration of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter and Three Month ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday August 14, 2024, adopted the Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) rules 2015. Start Date and Time of Board Meeting: 14.08.2024 11:30 HH:MM End Date and Time of Board Meeting: 14.08.2024 11:55 HH:MM A copy of the Results along with Limited Review Report for the Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. GRV & PK Chartered Accountants is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
Board Meeting on 01/07/2024
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 at 11.30 A.M inter alia to consider take on record and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting .... Read More.. Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 11.00 A.M. inter alia to consider take on record and approve the Unaudited (Provisional) Financial Results of the Company for quarter and Nine Month ended 3 1 St December 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, adopted the Unaudited financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) rules 2015. Start Date and Time of Board Meeting: 13.02.2024 12:30 HH:MM End Date and Time of Board Meeting: 13.02.2024 12:45 HH:MM A copy of the Results along with Limited Review Report for the Unaudited financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. GRV & PK Chartered Accountants is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the above on record. PFA Unaudited financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Glittek Granites: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Glittek Granites Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.