Glittek Granites Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1990 in Bangalore, Karnataka, Glittek Granites Limited is one of the major granite manufacturing companies in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of Granite Tiles & Slabs. Apart from granite, it deal in other natural stones such as sandstone, marble and quartz. It is registered under the 100% Export Oriented Unit Scheme of the Government of India, and enjoys the status of an Export House. The Companys product range comprises tiles, panels and slabs for interior and exterior walls, floor cladding, facades, table and counter tops. The Company exports its products to various countries, including United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and the Middle East.The Company transforms plain floors and drab walls into mirror-polished surfaces of varied hues with its granite. Glitteks beautifully crafted countertops and panels add glamour to a work place and can combine beauty with strength in a kitchen-top, making the place attractive and inviting. The Company does this with state-of-the-art stone-processing machinery imported from Germany and Italy, and caters to clientele all over the world.Some of the equipment in the factory includes multi-head slab polishing lines, gang saws, wiresaws and filter presses. Marble too, like granite, is available in slabs, blocks and tiles in different thicknesses. The wonder stone is used for flooring, table tops, countertops and wall cladding. The Company also offers sandstone in various finishes and sizes to meet the requirements of the clients. The Red Fort, Delhi is a fine example of red sandstone. It offer quartz surfaces that have been engineered to perfection. It is available in tiles, slabs and blocks in different finishes such as polished, honed, sandblasted and antique. Quartz is a stone known for its durability. Quartz is very popular as it is low priced. The Company machinery is imported from Europe. It has state of the art manufacturing unit including an exclusive calibration and polishing plant. The equipment at factory includes multi-head slab polishing lines, gang saws, wire saws, block cutters and filter presses.