Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
1.78
1.78
1.78
1.78
Reserves
-11.62
-11.49
-11.36
-11.2
Net Worth
-4.77
-4.64
-4.51
-4.35
Minority Interest
Debt
8.29
8.17
17.76
17.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.52
3.53
13.25
13.28
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.45
3.46
13.12
13.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.04
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.17
13.17
13.17
13.16
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.72
-9.69
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.05
Total Assets
3.51
3.52
13.23
13.26
