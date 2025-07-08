iifl-logo
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

1.7
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|10:27:08 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 1.7
  Day's High 1.7
  52 Wk High 0
  Prev. Close 1.7
  Day's Low 1.7
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac) 0
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -12.99
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 0.86
  Div. Yield 0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.7

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.7

Day's Low

1.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-12.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.06%

Non-Promoter- 70.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

1.78

1.78

1.78

1.78

Reserves

-11.62

-11.49

-11.36

-11.2

Net Worth

-4.77

-4.64

-4.51

-4.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.08

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.16

-0.15

-0.18

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.84

-0.02

0.09

-0.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-38.97

18.69

0.18

-31.27

EBIT growth

1.7

16.96

6.14

-61.56

Net profit growth

-18.84

5.58

-96.4

1,472.13

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Surender Singh Deswal

Independent Director

Harpal Singh

Executive Director

Abhimanyu Deswal

Independent Director

Shalini Malik

Independent Director

Shiv Kumar Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Ritu Deswal

Company Secretary

Jitender

Registered Office

Ward-1,

Himachal Pradesh - 173205

Tel: 91-1733-253381

Website: -

Email: glmcorpo@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in the year business of construction.
Read More

Reports by Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd is ₹0.86 Cr. as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.13 as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd?

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.92%, 3 Years at 0.00%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.93 %

