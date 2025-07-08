Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹1.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.7
Day's Low₹1.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-12.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
1.78
1.78
1.78
1.78
Reserves
-11.62
-11.49
-11.36
-11.2
Net Worth
-4.77
-4.64
-4.51
-4.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.08
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.16
-0.15
-0.18
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
-0.02
0.09
-0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-38.97
18.69
0.18
-31.27
EBIT growth
1.7
16.96
6.14
-61.56
Net profit growth
-18.84
5.58
-96.4
1,472.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Surender Singh Deswal
Independent Director
Harpal Singh
Executive Director
Abhimanyu Deswal
Independent Director
Shalini Malik
Independent Director
Shiv Kumar Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Ritu Deswal
Company Secretary
Jitender
Ward-1,
Himachal Pradesh - 173205
Tel: 91-1733-253381
Website: -
Email: glmcorpo@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in the year business of construction.
Read More
Reports by Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd
